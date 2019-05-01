Harmon named Director-General in Ministry of Presidency

The former Minister of State Joseph Harmon has been appointed Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

A public release from the DPI last evening stated that the former parliamentarian during a community meeting at the New Silver City Secondary School announced that he is in the process of renouncing his US citizenship.

“I wrote to [the president] and said I have commenced the process of renunciation of US citizenship and therefore by the time we come around to the next elections, I will go back into the Parliament”, Harmon explained adding that in the interim he has resigned as a parliamentarian in keeping with a ruling of the Court…..