Judge recuses herself from hearing appeal of ruling against Felix, Scott serving as non-elected MPs

Though scheduled for yesterday morning, the hearing of the appeal of the High Court’s ruling preventing APNU+AFC ministers Winston Felix and Keith Scott from holding seats in the National Assembly as non-elected Members of Parliament (MPs) had to be deferred after one of the three appellate judges who should have been hearing the case recused herself.

The matter had been fixed for hearing before acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal Rishi Persaud and Dawn Gregory.

Instead of having the case called before the bench, however, the lawyers on both sides were informed of one of the judges’ decision to recuse herself from the matter…..