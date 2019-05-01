Guyana News

Nandlall seeking court removal of Clive Thomas, deputy from SARA

By Staff Writer

Opposition Parliament-arian Anil Nandlall has applied to the High Court to have Dr. Clive Thomas and Aubrey Retmyer removed as Director and Deputy Director respectively of the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA).

In a fixed date application filed with the court Nandlall asks that it declare that the two men  have not been lawfully, validly and properly appointed in accordance with Sections 5 and 106 as well as the Schedule of the State Assets Recovery Act No. 14 of 2017 and have therefore been performing functions in contravention of this Act.

He further asks that a writ of prohibition be granted restraining the two men from performing the functions of or acting as Director and Deputy Director, respectively and that an order directing that they be removed from the offices be granted…..

