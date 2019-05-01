Recording handed over to cops for probe of Nations School director shooting

Three months after School of the Nations Director Dr Brian O’Toole was shot in an attack at his home, the identity of the shooter remains unknown while new evidence, described as a “sickening” audio recording, was handed over to the police on Monday.

This was disclosed at a joint press conference held by Commissioner of Police Leslie James and O’Toole at the Commissioner’s Conference Room, Eve Leary, last evening.

The press conference came one day after James met with O’Toole to discuss the way forward in the investigation and to clear up some “misunderstandings.”

James told reporters that as the investigation continues, the police are currently pursuing three individuals. One of them, James said, left the country prior to the shooting. “…What I can say based on the information given to us, we took certain steps, we have checked our internal records and based on our checks it [was] revealed that the individual was out of the jurisdiction based on a document that we perused,” James said…..