Guyana News

Suspected bandit shot dead outside city hostel

-robbed arriving guest, police say

By Staff Writer
Dead: Nigel Wellington

A suspected bandit was fatally shot during the wee hours of yesterday morning by a security guard at a Queenstown, Georgetown hostel after robbing an arriving guest.

The dead man has been identified as Nigel Wellington, 35, of Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

Wellington was reportedly shot several times in the compound of the El Sol Hostel, located along Crown Street, Queens-town, around 4.30 am.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Wellington was positively identified last evening by his mother, Pamela Wellington.

She reportedly told the police she last saw him about two months ago, when he visited her…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Life of voters list expires

By

Recording handed over to cops for probe of Nations School director shooting

By

Carpenter succumbs after being hit by car on Sheriff St

By

Comments

Trending