Albouystown businesswoman murdered

The Police say they are investigating the murder of Nalinie Persaud, 56, a businesswoman of 161 James Street, Albouystown which occurred about 3 am today during the course of a robbery at her residence, allegedly by four masked males, two of whom were armed with handguns.

Her lifeless body was discovered with a rope tied around the neck.

Cash and jewellery were reportedly carted off by the perpetrators who ransacked the premises. They gained entry by ripping out a board from the northern wall of the lower flat.

The victim’s husband was taken to the lower flat of the premises that houses a grocery shop where he was bound to a chair and his mouth duct-taped.

The body is presently at Lyken’s parlour awaiting an autopsy.

No arrests at this time.

 

