Bandits rob Patrick Harding, escape with car

Bandits on Monday night carried out a brazen robbery on gold miner Patrick Harding as he was travelling on Haley Street, Georgetown.

Police told Stabroek News that the 74-year-old was attacked by two unmasked men. The robbery occurred just around 9 pm on Monday.

Investigations revealed that prior to Harding being robbed, he had pulled into the corner and stopped on Haley Street to answer his phone. At the time he was driving PWW 5610, a Toyota Allion. As he was about to drive off, police said a motor car drove up alongside his car and the bandits exited and approached him…..