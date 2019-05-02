Canada criticises Kadir motion

Canada yesterday joined the United States and the European Union in criticising the controversial sympathy motion in Parliament last Friday for the late convicted terrorist plotter and former PNCR MP Abdul Kadir.

In a terse statement issued by its High Commission here, Ottawa said: “Canada is disappointed that members of Guyana’s National Assembly have paid tribute to former MP Abdul Kadir, a convicted terrorist”.

The Guyana Government has been pilloried over the motion for the late PNCR MP and has scrambled to defend it amid scorching criticism from the US embassy on Monday.

The statement was one of the strongest condemnations of a branch of government here in recent memory…..