Guyana News

CANU seeking ‘Chief Mike’ over airport cocaine

By Staff Writer
Winston Carto

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) is seeking Winston Carto also known as `Chief Mike’ in relation to a cocaine seizure at the Eugene F Correia Airport, Ogle on Monday.

CANU said that his last known address is 193 Greenheart Street, South Ruimveldt.

On Monday, a West Ruimveldt woman was held at the Ogle airport after she allegedly attempted to smuggle a quantity of cocaine that was strapped to her thighs.

Sandra Profitt of Lot 9 John Fernandes Drive, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was intercepted with 0.378 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

At the time of the interception, the agency said that Profitt was waiting to board a LIAT flight destined for Barbados.

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Albouystown businesswoman murdered

Guyanese must not have to settle for oil crumbs

Parika grocer shot to death during robbery

By

Comments

Trending