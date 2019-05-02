CANU seeking ‘Chief Mike’ over airport cocaine

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) is seeking Winston Carto also known as `Chief Mike’ in relation to a cocaine seizure at the Eugene F Correia Airport, Ogle on Monday.

CANU said that his last known address is 193 Greenheart Street, South Ruimveldt.

On Monday, a West Ruimveldt woman was held at the Ogle airport after she allegedly attempted to smuggle a quantity of cocaine that was strapped to her thighs.

Sandra Profitt of Lot 9 John Fernandes Drive, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was intercepted with 0.378 kilograms of suspected cocaine.

At the time of the interception, the agency said that Profitt was waiting to board a LIAT flight destined for Barbados.