Coomacka residents one step closer to land ownership

Forty Agreements of Sale were on Tuesday handed over to residents of Coomacka, Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten), by newly appointed Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams, in fulfilment of a promise made by her predecessor.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that former Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, had on February 23 handed over 200 allocation letters to residents, paving the way for surveys to be conducted and the Agreements of Sale to be issued.

The 40 agreements handed over by Hastings-Williams, therefore, was just the beginning of Government’s fulfilment of the commitment made to the residents, and the Minister indicated that she will return to the community to hand over the others.

Once the documents are signed, residents, some of whom have been occupying the lands for approximately six decades, can then be issued land titles…..