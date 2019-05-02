Finance Minister announces $3.4m for West Watooka pavilion

A $3.4 million commitment from the Minister of Finance to fund the completion of a pavilion in West Watooka, Linden, was yesterday welcomed by residents, who up until then had funded its construction through self-help.

A Department of Public Information (DPI) release related that Minister Winston Jordan, during Government’s seventh regional outreach, which targeted residents of Linden, made the commitment following appeals from Lindeners at the forum.

Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes, also stepped up to the plate and promised to establish an ICT hub in the community, DPI reported.

The release indicated that the West Watooka community meeting was part of over a dozen meetings held in the town following an all-day outreach at the Wismar Market Square. The outreach was attended by representatives of government ministries and agencies, including the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and the Guyana Revenue Authority. Those events were preceded by a Cabinet meeting, Chaired by President David Granger…..