Investigation underway into report of cops preying on farmers along De Hoop road

Following reports of police officers soliciting bribes from farmers along the De Hoop branch road, the Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched a probe, Commander of ‘C’ Division Calvin Brutus has said.

Brutus recently told this newspaper that the investigation was initiated after he read of the situation in this newspaper.

In a letter, which was published in the April 23rd edition of this newspaper, Janaknauth Panchu wrote, “Several times each day, police officers, who could only be deemed corrupt, have been patrolling the De Hoop branch road (which is an ungazetted road) preying on unlicensed drivers or unlicensed motor vehicles looking for a bribe.”….