Outgoing Cuban medical brigade saved 7,462 Guyanese lives – ambassador

The most recent serving Cuban medical brigade, which provided service to the country over the past two years, can be credited for providing over 400,000 consultations during the year 2018 alone, and saving more than 7,000 lives.

The 14 Cubans, according to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, served the country from May 2017 to April 2019 and provided care in a range of specialties, including dermatology, anesthesia, neurology and pharmacy. However, their stint has come to an end, and the doctors will be replaced with a new batch.

“I would like to recognise the humanist values of the work carried out by all of you with complete detachment and humility. The way you offered the best of your knowledge and skills to save lives, cure and prevent diseases to Guyanese people, thus contributing to improve their standard of living and life expectancy,” Cuba’s Ambassador to Guyana, Narciso Reinaldo Armador Soeorro, said during a farewell dinner to honour the practitioners.

At the event, during which they were presented with certificates, Soeorro commended the work of this outgoing batch, and highlighted their impact on local communities.

“In 2018 alone, 436,269 consultations were provided by the Cuban medical brigade. This represents approximately 50 percent of the population. 7,462 lives were saved and the number of Cuban medical specialists increase,” he related.

DPI reported that the team was thanked by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Minister within the Ministry, Dr. Karen Cummings, who expressed that they hold similar expectations from the incoming batch of doctors. Dr. Cummings, in her remarks, assured them that Guyanese are “immensely satisfied with the work done by the team.”

Apart from their work with residents, Lawrence noted that the team was also instrumental in communicating with Venezuelan migrants seeking health care.

“You may not know but you were a pivotal element in us being able to address the situation with the Venezuelan migrants, having them receive the best medical care… this shows that Cuba and Guyana are better together than apart,” the minister noted.