Parika grocer shot to death during robbery

—two men being sought

By
Somdat Ramgobin

Bandits on Tuesday night killed a cash crop farmer of Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo during the course of a robbery, and police yesterday said that they are making stringent efforts to apprehend two males suspected of having committed the act.

 The murder of 46-year-old Somdat ’Rakesh’ Ramgobin, sent shockwaves throughout the farming community.

The bandits, who were unmasked, invaded the farmer’s home sometime around 9.30 pm, while he was cooking.

In a press release, Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan, said that the perpetrators, after entering the house, brandished a handgun and demanded cash and jewellery…..

