QC ground rehab nearing completion

By Staff Writer
This photo of the ground was taken last month

The Queen’s College field, which was previously in dire need of rehabilitation, is nearing completion, according to Chairman of the school’s Board, Alfred Granger.

In April, 2017, Stabroek News had reported on the poor condition of the field, which facilitates the school’s sports and physical education programme.

When Stabroek News contacted Granger to enquire about the progress of the field’s rehabilitation works, the Chairman stated that the field is almost completed. He added that the eastern side of the field has been cleared and the pitch, which is currently being worked on, had been used just a few weeks ago for a cricket match…..

