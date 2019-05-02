Region Nine chairman wants procurement commission to probe contract awards

The Chairman of Region Nine, Bryan Allicock, has requested that the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) investigate the award of contracts in the Region after about 40 contracts were awarded via “selective tendering”.

In a letter to the PPC seen by this newspaper Allicock alleges that of “approximately 60 projects awarded…only 18 were advertised” while the others were awarded by the Regional Tender Board via selective tendering.

He goes on to claim that the contracts “were only awarded to supporters of the Coalition Government” while contractors who had paid for compliances were not considered…..