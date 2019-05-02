TUC President urges labour leaders to ensure truly willing to serve

As the local labour movement celebrated 100 years of formal existence the President of the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has called on its leaders to examine their personal motivations and ensure that they are truly willing and able to advocate for the entire workforce.

GTUC General Secretary Lincoln Lewis in turn has called on government to “do right by the workers” and create through policies and programmes an environment for harmony and consultation rather than confrontation.

“We must never take our workers for granted. There is no place for it…too many times we allow personal gains and personality clashes to cloud our vision. We must hold our leaders accountable for the manner in which our unions are led astray. We want leaders who are ready to serve…if you cannot take the heat get out of the kitchen, if you can’t be accountable just stand aside,” GTUC President Coretta McDonald who is also General Secretary of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) told those gathered at the National Park for the annual May Day rally…..