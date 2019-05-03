Adams-Yearwood’s reassignment in public’s interest, Granger says

President David Granger yesterday defended his decision to retain former Housing Minister Valarie Adams-Yearwood in a ministerial capacity and explained that her appointment as the Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Affairs was in the public interest.

“She has not been convicted of any crime and I feel that her services could be used in supporting the Ministry of Agriculture with responsibility for Rural Affairs,” Granger told the media shortly after swearing in new ministers who were appointed to the posts left vacant after the resignation of four dual citizen parliamentarians.

Adams-Yearwood was not in attendance and no reason was given for her absence.

When asked about her reassignment, Granger acknowledged that there were certain allegations and added that he felt that it would in the public interest for her to go to another ministry…..