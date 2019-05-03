City reaches deal with Cevons, Puran Brothers for full resumption of garbage collection services

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) yesterday came to an agreement with contractors Cevons Waste Management Inc. and Puran Brothers Disposal Services, which are expected to resume full garbage collection services in the capital from next Monday.

The M&CC had been awaiting legal advice on the status of its contracts with the two companies, which had withdrawn their services last November due to non-payment.

According to M&CC Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis, the M&CC met with the two large contractors to re-negotiate terms of their current garbage collection contracts. She disclosed that the contractors will be resuming their full responsibilities for garbage collecting, as stipulated by their contracts, on May 6th, 2019, while rates which were previously charged for garbage collection will be reduced by 8%…..