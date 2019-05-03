Four years, $9M fine for woman with cocaine strapped to thighs

A four-year sentence and a $9.1 million fine was yesterday handed to Sandra Angela Profitt, the woman who was held on Monday at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, at Ogle, with just over seven pounds of cocaine strapped to her thighs.

Profitt, of Lot 9 John Fernandes Drive, West Ruimveldt, was taken before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool, at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court, where she was charged.

It is alleged that on April 29th, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, she was in possession of 3.378 kilogrammes (equivalent to 7.4 pounds) of cocaine for trafficking.

Profitt pleaded guilty to the charge…..