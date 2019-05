Kevin Campbell is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to obtaining credit by false pretence committed on Nalina Rampersaud on March 28, 2019.

The police yesterday said that anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Campbell is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2407, 225-2694, 229-2019, 229-2289, 227-1149, 911 or the nearest police station.

His last known address is Lot 36 Crown Dam, Industry, East Coast Demerara.