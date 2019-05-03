Guyana News

Port Mourant man succumbs after being assaulted at home

By Staff Writer
Vadeanand Sukhra

A Port Mourant, Corentyne man succumbed at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital yesterday after he was allegedly beaten at his house during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Dead is Vadeanand Sukhra, 56, of Lot 21 Port Mourant, Corentyne.

According to his daughter-in-law, Roshanie Shaw, Sukhra and her father, Fredrick Shaw, 55, were both at the house when it is alleged that a man turned up and assaulted them.

Roshanie said Sukhra sustained injuries to his head, while her father sustained injuries to his jaw and neck…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Harmon appointment due to need for help in managing Ministry of the Presidency – Granger

Albouystown shopkeeper killed by home invaders

Cummings assumes Foreign Affairs portfolio

Comments

Trending