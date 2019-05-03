Port Mourant man succumbs after being assaulted at home

A Port Mourant, Corentyne man succumbed at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital yesterday after he was allegedly beaten at his house during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Dead is Vadeanand Sukhra, 56, of Lot 21 Port Mourant, Corentyne.

According to his daughter-in-law, Roshanie Shaw, Sukhra and her father, Fredrick Shaw, 55, were both at the house when it is alleged that a man turned up and assaulted them.

Roshanie said Sukhra sustained injuries to his head, while her father sustained injuries to his jaw and neck…..