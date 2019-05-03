Procurement commission to probe claims of violations in Region Nine contract awards

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) will investigate allegations of procurement violations in Region Nine and has asked Regional Democratic Council Chairman Bryan Allicock to provide supporting information for the allegations he has levelled.

“Yes, we will… we have asked him to send us all relevant information that will assist the investigation,” Chairman of the PPC Carol Corbin told Stabroek News yesterday when contacted.

Allicock, the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic representative in Region Nine, had written to the PPC asking that it investigate the award of contracts in the region as he claimed over 40 contracts were awarded via “selective tendering.”….