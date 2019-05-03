Tain family fights off home invasion

A Tain man and his two sons yesterday morning fought off armed bandits who invaded their home.

After the bandits broke into the lower flat of the house, Haimraj Pattiram, 52, and his two sons, ages 27 and 26, armed themselves with cutlasses and began to throw objects down the inside staircase, while the bandits attempted to wrench out the door in order to gain access to the upper flat where the family was located.

Satyawattie Pattiram, 50, of Lot 160 Block 4, New Scheme Tain, Corentyne, yesterday explained that around 3am they heard noises coming from their lower flat…..