$86M Hunter St upgrade among multi-million dollar contracts noted by Cabinet

By Staff Writer

Contracts for road works, mainly in the interior regions, were among nine multi-million dollar contracts noted by Cabinet at its Sub-Committee meeting held in Linden last Tuesday.

This was revealed last Thursday by Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon, who detailed the contracts during his first post-cabinet press briefing since his new appointment.

Five of the contracts pertained to road works.

Harmon told a press briefing at the ministry that Hunter Street in Georgetown will undergo geometric improvements, which include raising the level of the road above the drains to prevent flooding, asphaltic re-surfacing and erecting relevant road signs. The $86.6 million contract under Region No 4, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, was awarded to Surrey Paving and Ideal Engineering…..

