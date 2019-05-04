Child rape accused freed after judge upholds no-case submission

A man accused of raping a nine-year-old girl walked out the Sexual Offences Court a freed man yesterday afternoon after a judge upheld a no-case submission made on his behalf by his attorney.

Following the submission presented by defence attorney Ravindra Mohabir, Justice Brassington Reynolds directed the 12-member jury to formally return a verdict of not guilty in favour of Kelvin Henry.

The now 24-year-old Henry had been charged with the offence of rape of a child under 16 years. He himself was 16 years of age at the time he allegedly committed the offence. Particulars of the indictment stated that on April 8th, 2011, Henry sexually penetrated the young girl.

The trial proceedings were held in-camera at the Sexual Offences Court of the Georgetown High Court. The state was represented in the matter by prosecutors Seeta Bishundial and Lisa Cave.