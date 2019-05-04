Construction of new St Rose’s High building delayed by alteration of design

An alteration in the design and foundation of the new building to house students of the St. Rose’s High School is the reason behind the delay in the start of construction.

Chairman of the school’s Board Governors Kenrick Thomas, in a statement posted on the alumni association’s Facebook page, said modifications were done to the proposed design of the building and as a result the project engineers have recommended a change in the foundation to support the building.

“The result has been that this newly designed structure can no longer use the originally designed foundation to support this newly enhanced building, which now meets our school’s needs adequately. It is proposed that the new structure be supported by a pile foundation, which will prevent any movement such as sinking or subsiding of the new structure,” Thomas explained…..