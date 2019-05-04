Decomposed body of Port Mourant woman found in trench

The partly decomposed body of a woman was found under a bridge in a trench at Dispensary Dam, Port Mourant, Corentyne yesterday.

The body of Diwantie Lakeraj, also known as ‘Christmas,’ of Lot 66 Freeyard, Port Mourant, was discovered around 6 am.

Lakeraj, who reportedly suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, was last seen leaving church on Tuesday.

According to the woman’s sister, Asodra Ramana, she recognised the body to be that of her sister based on the clothing she was found in when her body was recovered.

Ramana said Lakeraj, who left home on Tuesday, would usually wander around the village and residents would offer her meals.

A police investigation has been launched into her death and investigators are awaiting the findings of a post-mortem examination to determine how to proceed.