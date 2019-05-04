Fly Jamaica commits to processing refunds by July 1st

In a meeting held on May 2, at the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission’s (CCAC) Office at Sophia, representatives of the CCAC and Fly Jamaica met to discuss refunds to consumers following an accident the company suffered on November 9th 2018, resulting in the subsequent non-operation of flights.

Attending the meeting, a release today from the CCAC said were CCAC representatives, the Director Dawn Cush, the Consumer Affairs officer, Feyona Austin-Paul and Senior Investigator, David Kaladin of the Consumer Affairs Unit; and Fly Jamaica’s representatives, Chairman and C.E.O., Paul Reece and Operations Manager Carl Bowen.

Raised in the meeting were the issues of complaints filed by consumers requesting refunds from Fly Jamaica and the company’s repayment.

To date the CCAC is in receipt of 46 complaints with an estimated value of $8, 316, 504.

The release said that as a result of the discussion, Fly Jamaica has committed to work with the Commission to process refunds for consumers by July 1, 2019. Reece expressed his regret at the situation and looks forward to bringing closure to the matter, stating that, “refunds to consumers is at the top of the company’s agenda”.

The CCAC says it remains committed to ensuring the consumers are kept abreast with the developments as it relates to their refunds. Consumers requiring further information can contact the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission on 219-4410-13.