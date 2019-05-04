No. 77 captain dead, fisherman hospitalised after boat collision

An Upper Corentyne man is now dead after a speedboat reportedly crashed into his fishing boat in the vicinity of Long Pole in Suriname’s waters early yesterday morning.

Boat captain Rudra Persaud, 51, of Lot 153 Number 77 Village Housing Scheme, died in the water while waiting for help.

His son, Ravindra Persaud, 23, along with other crewmen, Sukpaul Kaiso, 26, of Lot 287 Number 77 Village Housing Scheme, Shazad Ali, 17, also of Number 77 Village, Corentyne, and Premnauth Sohan, of Number 55 Village, Corentyne, survived the accident.

Stabroek News was told that Sohan is presently hospitalised at the Skeldon Public Hospital due to injuries to his ribs that he sustained…..