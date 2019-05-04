Person held for questioning over murder of Albouystown shopkeeper

The police have detained one person for questioning about the murder of Albouystown shopkeeper Nalini Persaud, who died after she and her husband were attacked by armed bandits who invaded their Albouystown home on Thursday morning, Divisional Commander Marlon Chapman has said.

Persaud, called ‘Nalo,’ 58, and her husband, Mahendra Rampersaud, also known as ‘Ricky,’ were attacked around 3 am by the four masked men, who entered the shop by ripping out a board from the northern wall of the lower flat of the building.

Rampersaud was taken to the lower flat of the premises, where he was bound to a chair and his mouth was duct-taped…..