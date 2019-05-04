Private sector calls sympathy motion for Kadir damaging

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday added its voice to criticism of the government-sponsored sympathy motion to mark the passing of convicted terrorist plotter Abdul Kadir, while calling it “highly damaging” to the country’s reputation.

In a press release issued yesterday, the PSC said the motion was completely unrepresentative of the well-established and declared position of both the government and of the parliamentary opposition in condemning any and all forms of national and international terrorism.

“The Commission finds the statement abhorrent to the entire business community of Guyana and indeed to all of the people of Guyana,” it said…..