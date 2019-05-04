Ramjattan sees nothing wrong in contract awards to minister’s company

Chairman of the Alliance for Change (AFC) Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday said based on the explanations provided by party member and Minister of Telecommunications Cathy Hughes, he sees nothing wrong with the award of contracts to a company owned by her.

“I doesn’t see anything deleterious about it. I don’t see anything damaging about it in the circumstances of Cathy Hughes, Minister of Telecommunications, making the relevant declarations and coming very transparently with it,” Ramjattan told a press conference yesterday, while noting that Hughes was not actively participating in the operations of the company, Videomega productions.

Last week, the opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) alleged that the minister’s company benefitted from over $10 million in contracts from six ministries, including her own. The company has since refuted the claims and released some invoices to support its position that only a commission was earned on ads placed in the media for the ministries…..