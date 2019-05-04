Taxi driver succumbs after city shooting

Marlon Rodney, the taxi driver who was shot during a misunderstanding last week Thursday at the corner of D’Urban Street and Mandela Avenue, in Georgetown, has succumbed to his injuries.

A relative of Rodney yesterday informed Stabroek News that he died around 4 pm on Tuesday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

She explained that Rodney was shot four times to his left leg. He underwent emergency surgery after which he never regained consciousness.

The shooting occurred around 9.45 am on Thursday during which a passer-by, Shaquille Dion, 24, of D’Urban Street, Lodge, was also injured…..