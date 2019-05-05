‘All I want is some justice and to live freely’

A Timehri mother of one is fearful for her life after she was brutally attacked just over a week ago by the father of her child and she is calling on lawmen to work more diligently to arrest him.

Nirmilla Sookwah, 20, of 131 High Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, was attacked after returning home from a wake in the neighbourhood just after 11 pm on April 25th. As a result of the attack, she suffered a fractured jaw, a punctured knee, and other injuries to her body. Sookwah is expected to undergo surgery to rectify the injury to her jaw shortly.

Speaking to Sunday Stabroek, Sookwah explained that she separated from her common-law husband about a month ago, after being constantly ill-treated and accused of infidelity.

“Living with him was miserable. He was always quarreling for something or misbehaving and hitting me. He threatened to kill me and always make threats about what he would do to our son, I just couldn’t stay with him,” Sookwah told this newspaper…..