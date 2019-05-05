DoE aiming for completion of local content policy by end of June

The local content policy for the oil and gas sector is still in draft form and the Department of Energy (DoE) is aiming for finalisation by the end of June.

Head of the DoE Dr Mark Bynoe made this announcement on Friday while briefing the media on the developments that the DoE has facilitated since its last press conference early in February.

Before the document is finalised, the draft will go out for consultations with the private sector and other stakeholders, he said.

“I should say, however, that the private sector has asked since we have had multiple consultations before that this process not be lengthy but we seek to condense it so that we can move to finalisation,” Bynoe said, while noting that the DoE has also been working with operators to ensure that there is greater “granularity” in terms of the presentation of their plans…..