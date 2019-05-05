Dr Rajendra Persaud: Stellar contributions in agri research to the land he loves

Threatened with being pulled out of school and placed to work on his parents’ cash crop farm, a young Rajendra Persaud finally buckled down with his studies and today is a major contributor to the country’s science and research in the area of rice production.

He started as a labourer at the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) but pushed himself to study as he worked and now at the age of 38, is the Plant Pathologist and Head of Department at the board’s Rice Research Station in Burma, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

His work has not gone unnoticed; Dr Rajendra Persaud was recently awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement by his country.

He shared with the Sunday Stabroek that when he received the call informing him of the honour he felt “extremely delighted and wonderful to see the government and the people of Guyana recognised” his contribution to science, research and development…..