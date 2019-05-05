Driver turns himself in after learning of Sheriff St accident victim’s death

The driver of the vehicle that struck Deonarine Singh, the carpenter who succumbed last Saturday following an accident on Sheriff Street, is in police custody, Traffic Chief Linden Isles has confirmed.

Contacted for an update yesterday, Isles told Sunday Stabroek that the driver was taken into custody last week.

He reportedly turned himself into the police after he learnt of Singh’s death.

The accident occurred around 10 pm on Friday, April 26th, at the junction of Sheriff and Garnett streets, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Singh, also known as ‘Black Boy’ and ‘Munesh,’ a father of three of Lot 45 Garnett Street, was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he succumbed the following morning.

An autopsy later revealed that he died as a result of a fractured skull…..