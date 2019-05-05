Fly Jamaica commits to processing refunds by July 1st

Fly Jamaica Airways has committed to process refunds for its customers by July 1st, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission’s (CCAC) announced yesterday.

The pledge follows a meeting that was held on Thursday at the CCAC Office at Sophia, between CCAC and Fly Jamaica representatives on refunds to consumers following last November’s crash landing of a company plane that resulted in the cancellation of its flights.

On November 9th, 2018, six people were injured when the airline’s Toronto-bound Boeing 757-200, with 118 passengers and eight crew members aboard, made an emergency landing at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. The crash put further strain on the company as its other aircraft was reportedly undergoing unscheduled maintenance and resulted in numerous flights being delayed before eventually being cancelled…..