GWI warns residents against using water from Port Kaituma River

-as probe underway into fish deaths

By Staff Writer

Following reports of dead fish in the Port Kaituma River, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has temporarily halted the pumping of water from the river for supply to residents.

A Public Notice from the utility company has urged residents not to use water from the river until further notice.

Instead, residents are advised to use the potable water which is available from the Port Kaituma Pump Station via a dispenser…..

