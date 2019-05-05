GWI warns residents against using water from Port Kaituma River

Following reports of dead fish in the Port Kaituma River, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has temporarily halted the pumping of water from the river for supply to residents.
A Public Notice from the utility company has urged residents not to use water from the river until further notice.
Instead, residents are advised to use the potable water which is available from the Port Kaituma Pump Station via a dispenser…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments