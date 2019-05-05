Local operators concerned over tendering process for CJIA duty-free shops

Several local operators at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) met on Monday with Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson and expressed their concern about the tendering process for duty-free shops at the airport.

Complaints were also voiced to Sunday Stabroek over the award by the CJIA of duty-free shops in the arrivals lounge to three foreign-owned companies.

“We understand that ANSA McAL, TWEE [both of Trinidad and Tobago] and Kings Enterprises, of Suriname, have been awarded duty shops in the arrivals [lounge] by the CJIA. Although Banks and DDL had tendered, these local companies seem to have been sidelined,” a source told this newspaper.

“What are you saying to your country when you choose foreign companies with foreign products to operate at your airport over your locals? Do you think that Banks or DDL could have a space in Trinidad and Tobago over T&T companies? Are you crazy?” the source questioned. ….