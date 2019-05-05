Media urged against partisanship

Members of the local media fraternity were on Friday night cautioned against serving partisan interests, which they were told could undermine both their profession and democracy.

This message was delivered by speakers during a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Guyana Greg Quinn at his residence to mark World Press Freedom Day, which was observed this year under the theme “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation.”

In his address to the gathering, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo noted that misinformation and fake news are the “enemies of democracy” as they sow division and undermine the will of the people. Nagamootoo and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan were the only government members present at the event…..