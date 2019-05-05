Murdered Springlands remigrant was involved in land dispute

As police continue to investigate the murder of Godfrey Branch, the remigrant pensioner who was found dead with stab wounds about his body in his house at Springlands, Corentyne, on Friday, they are also examining his involvement in a land dispute with a fellow resident.

The police are investigating the theory that Branch, 73, of Lot 22 A Springlands Public Road, Corentyne, was murdered during the course of a robbery, and three persons remained in custody yesterday for further questioning.

However, a senior police source told Sunday Stabroek that investigators have also received information that the remigrant was involved in a land dispute with a resident of the area…..