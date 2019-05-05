Toddler’s body found in trench near E’quibo home

A Northern Hogg Island, Essequibo family is mourning the death of a one-year-old, who drowned in a trench close to their home on Thursday afternoon.

The dead child has been identified as Saif Baksh.

According to reports from the community, around 2.30 pm, the child’s aunt, Shazeena Baksh, was at her mother’s residence grinding peppers while the child was left playing in the yard. Saif, this newspaper understands, would usually stay at his grandmother’s place, while his parents are at work.

Shazeena related that she later realized that Saif was nowhere to be seen. A container that he was playing with was, however, found in a trench located about 40 to 50 feet away from the house…..