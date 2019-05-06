Convict charged with illegal gun possession, discharging firearm at officers

A 20-year-old convict who is currently serving a sentence for unlawful escape from custody, was on Friday remanded to prison, after he appeared in court to face two counts of discharging a loaded firearm at cops, along with two counts of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Stemming from an incident in 2017, Melvor Jeffrey, also known as Marlon Jeffrey, faced four charges, which were read by Magistrate Leron Daly at a city court.

One of the charges alleged that on July 11, 2017, at Cooper Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara, Jeffrey discharged a loaded firearm at Romell Cato, a police officer acting in execution of his duty, with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm, to prevent lawful apprehension of himself…..