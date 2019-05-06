Corentyne man on life sentence found not guilty of attempting to murder wife

A Corentyne man who is presently serving a life sentence for murdering his mother-in-law, was last week found not guilty of attempting to murder his wife in Decem-ber, 2014 at Whim Village, Corentyne. He was, however, found guilty of wounding her.

Ian Saraswati, of Lot 91 Bushlot Village, Corentyne, was on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the High Court in Berbice. He was represented by attorneys Mursaline Bacchus and Surihya Sabsook.

The state’s case was presented by attorney Mandel Moore. The state presented that on the morning of 16 December, 2014, the accused chopped his then teenage wife, Serojini Isaac, on her hand and legs…..