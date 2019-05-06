Guyana News

Corentyne man on life sentence found not guilty of attempting to murder wife

-but guilty of wounding

By Staff Writer
Ian Saraswati

A Corentyne man who is presently serving a life sentence for murdering his mother-in-law, was last week found not guilty of attempting to murder his wife in Decem-ber, 2014 at Whim Village, Corentyne. He was, however, found guilty of wounding her.

Ian Saraswati, of Lot 91 Bushlot Village, Corentyne, was on trial before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the High Court in Berbice. He was represented by attorneys Mursaline Bacchus and Surihya Sabsook.

The state’s case was presented by attorney Mandel Moore. The state presented that on the morning of 16 December, 2014, the accused chopped his then teenage wife, Serojini Isaac, on her hand and legs…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

CJIA says conditional award of duty-free shops ‘transparent’

Petroleum expert warns of overreliance on foreign expertise

President hails contributions of Indo-Guyanese

Comments

Trending