Court of Appeal to issue decision on June 26 in Andre Hetsberger child rape case

On June 26, the Guyana Court of Appeal will decide on the fate of former television cameraman, Andre Hetsberger, who has filed an appeal to his conviction and sentence for the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Unanimously convicted by a jury back in 2016 for raping the teenager, Hetsberger was sentenced to 25 years in jail by trial judge, Navindra Singh.

The convict would, however, later appeal, citing among other things, that the verdict of the jury was unreasonable and could not be supported having regard to the evidence, and that his sentence was unduly severe…..