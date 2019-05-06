Dep’t of Energy only guilty of inadequate due diligence in Videomega award -Bynoe

Even as he admitted that his agency could have undertaken more due diligence in the award of the $832,200 contract to Minister Cathy Hughes’ company, Videomega, Department of Energy (DoE) head Dr. Mark Bynoe, says that he welcomes an investigation into the matter.

“Personally, where I sit as Director, I welcome any possible investigation of any sort that persons may feel is necessary, to clear the air in terms of if there were any nefarious activities or whether it was a case of favouritism,” Bynoe on Friday told a press conference when asked about the issue.

“In short, I don’t think it is a case where we have anything to hide,” he added.

Last month, the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic accused Hughes and her company, Videomega Productions Inc., of impropriety in relation to an $832,200 contract from the DoE for the production of three 60-second television Public Service Announcements (PSAs). In response to these allegations, Hughes said that she had relinquished day-to-day responsibility for the company and was unaware of the contract award…..