Lower Pomeroon farmer stabbed to death

A farmer of Grant Bethany, Lower Pomeroon, Essequibo was yesterday morning fatally stabbed during an argument and his stepson has been taken into custody.

The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Eon Williams.

Khail Pareshram, Police Commander of ‘G’ Division told this newspaper that Williams, his stepson and another relative were consuming alcohol. Sometime around 3 am, Williams and his stepson got into an argument and he was stabbed in the right side of his abdomen.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Charity Public Hospital.

The twenty-year-old suspect was arrested yesterday morning and is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.