McDoom suspicions: Man remanded over illegal firearm, ammo

A 30-year-old man was on Friday remanded to prison, after he was allegedly caught with an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The charges against Otto Pitman alleged that on April 30, at McDoom, he had in his possession a black Glock 9 mm pistol, without being the holder of a firearm licence, and on the same date and at the same location, he also had in his possession two live rounds of ammunition, when he was not the holder of a firearm licence.

Pitman pleaded not guilty to both charges, which were read by Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Sanj Singh objected to bail being granted, citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

According to Singh, on the day in question, at about 11.55 pm, the ranks were patrolling on the East Bank Demerara Public road, in the vicinity of the Shell Gas Station, when the officers saw Pitman acting in a suspicious manner. A search was subsequently conducted on his person and the firearm and ammunition were found in his pants crotch.

Pitman was arrested and charged with the offence.

Magistrate Daly upheld the objection by the prosecutor and remanded Pitman to jail until May 31, 2019, when he will make his next court appearance.